Gold Stocks To Watch Now – June 10th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Vale, and Kinross Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining and production of gold, offering investors indirect exposure to the metal’s price movements. Unlike owning physical gold, these shares can pay dividends and reflect both the upsides of rising bullion prices and the downsides of company-specific risks such as operational costs, management decisions and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,061,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,107,382. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 5,081,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,886,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,903,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,456,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

KGC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 11,045,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,760,172. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

