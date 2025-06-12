Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 458.84 ($6.22) and traded as high as GBX 610.35 ($8.27). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 587 ($7.96), with a volume of 42,280 shares.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 458.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company has a market capitalization of £148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Gooch & Housego had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts predict that Gooch & Housego PLC will post 40.9691418 EPS for the current year.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.