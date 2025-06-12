Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $121,605.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,689,105 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.