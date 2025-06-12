Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Graco were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Graco by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.0%

Graco stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

