Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – June 10th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nebius Group are the three stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,507,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721,421. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $403.33 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.12.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 17,591,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,779. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.

