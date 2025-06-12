GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,407.39 ($19.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,528.50 ($20.72). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,527.73 ($20.71), with a volume of 15,815,270 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,862.50 ($25.25).

GSK Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,404.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 536 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($20.54) per share, with a total value of £8,120.40 ($11,007.73). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($19.64), for a total value of £79,303.77 ($107,501.38). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

