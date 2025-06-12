Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 5.0%

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

