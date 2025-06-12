Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPOR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $188.79 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $201.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 700 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $135,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,756.72. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Willrath sold 633 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.83, for a total value of $122,694.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,949.86. The trade was a 21.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulfport Energy stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

