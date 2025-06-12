HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on GRI Bio from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRI Bio

GRI Bio Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRI opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. GRI Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.08) by ($1.72). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GRI Bio will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GRI Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GRI Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) by 543.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of GRI Bio worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

GRI Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.