Head-To-Head Comparison: VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) versus CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) and VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock 1 14 6 1 2.32 VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 56.58%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.71 billion 26.53 N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67%

Summary

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

