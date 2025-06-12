Head to Head Survey: Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) versus Its Rivals

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aduro Clean Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aduro Clean Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors 153 1463 1677 50 2.49

Aduro Clean Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.23%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies $258,792.00 N/A -32.92 Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors $6.39 billion $164.80 million 19.38

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aduro Clean Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies. Aduro Clean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors -819.73% -9.90% -6.92%

Summary

Aduro Clean Technologies beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

