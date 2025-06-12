Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $173.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Shares of HES opened at $140.52 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,319,549.22. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

