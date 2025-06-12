Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is supplying materials, tools, appliances and services for home renovation, repair and maintenance. Major examples include home-center chains like Home Depot and Lowe’s, as well as specialized hardware, lumber and décor retailers. Investors often view these stocks as barometers of consumer spending on housing upgrades and broader trends in the residential construction market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,798,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,553. Walmart has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $101.04. 6,600,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $367.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.51 and its 200 day moving average is $384.05. The company has a market cap of $366.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.79. 1,251,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,277. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

FITB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. 3,394,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

