Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $54,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.14 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

