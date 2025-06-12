I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
I-Mab Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $2.49 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.
