I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $2.49 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on I-Mab from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised I-Mab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on IMAB

About I-Mab

(Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.