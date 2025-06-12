ICF International’s (ICFI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Get ICF International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICF International

ICF International Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ICF International has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,698.94. This represents a 19.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICF International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.