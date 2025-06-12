Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $44,565.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,964.86. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,682 shares of company stock worth $596,619. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 219.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,457,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,217 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immunovant by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 925,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 133.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 855,143 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Immunovant has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

