Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.8%

Independent Bank stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

