Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

INGM opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGM. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Further Reading

