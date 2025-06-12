Insurance Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 10th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo & Company, and SoFi Technologies are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that underwrite risk‐protection products—such as life, health, property and casualty insurance. By buying these shares, investors gain partial ownership in insurers and exposure to both underwriting profits and investment income. Returns on insurance stocks typically come in the form of dividends and capital appreciation, which are influenced by claims experience, regulatory changes and prevailing interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $15.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.18. The company had a trading volume of 112,127,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,664,414. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 158.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.20.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,572,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.62 and its 200-day moving average is $480.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,118,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,149,256. The company has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 46,678,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,923,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

