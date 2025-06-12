International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 22,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 136,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

International Land Alliance Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.87.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. International Land Alliance had a net margin of 76.64% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.