International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 22,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 136,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
International Land Alliance Trading Up 2.0%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.87.
International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. International Land Alliance had a net margin of 76.64% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
International Land Alliance Company Profile
International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Land Alliance
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.