International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,391 shares changing hands.

International Stem Cell Stock Down 7.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $961,280.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

