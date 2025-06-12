Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 219.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the May 15th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 4,310,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,330,000. Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,928,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

