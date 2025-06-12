Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 219.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the May 15th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
