Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and traded as high as $152.92. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $152.22, with a volume of 14,533 shares traded.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $751,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.