Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and traded as high as $152.92. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $152.22, with a volume of 14,533 shares traded.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.