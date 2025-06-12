Investors Buy Large Volume of AbCellera Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 663 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $963.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

