Investors Buy Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $427,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,216,000 after buying an additional 271,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

