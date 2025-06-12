Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. TC Energy has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

