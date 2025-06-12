Investors Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Xerox has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

In related news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,340.16. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,814.50. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after purchasing an additional 199,598 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 2,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,682,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 254,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xerox by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 431,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

