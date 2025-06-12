Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $95.72 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

