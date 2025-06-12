iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the May 15th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 98.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Company Profile

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

