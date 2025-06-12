Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,432.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

