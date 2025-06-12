iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

