iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

