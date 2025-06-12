iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,369,000 after buying an additional 14,835,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 520,038 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 461,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,494,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 445,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

