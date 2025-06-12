iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

