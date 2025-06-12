iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,211,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,391,000 after buying an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

