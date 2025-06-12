iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,045 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 4.0%

BATS:IFRA opened at $48.62 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.