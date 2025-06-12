Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

NYSE:JBL opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $180.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

