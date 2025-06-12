JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 61,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 59,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.