Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $143,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,153.80. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,224 shares of company stock worth $14,883,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

