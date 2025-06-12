JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEX. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Terex by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

