JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 616.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

