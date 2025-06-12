Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.57.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $459.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.83. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $366.92 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

