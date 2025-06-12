Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

