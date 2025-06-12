KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and traded as high as $31.89. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 12,484 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.