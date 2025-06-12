Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11. 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

Koninklijke Vopak Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Koninklijke Vopak’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

