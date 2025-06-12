Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given a $85.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) received a $85.00 price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

