Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 669,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.3%

Kyndryl stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.