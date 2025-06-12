Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) PT Set at $26.00 by Lake Street Capital

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $26.00 price target by Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lakeland Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.7%

LAKE stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a PE ratio of -168.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.68). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 276,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1,720.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

