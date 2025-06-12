Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,215 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWIM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of SWIM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $713.34 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 45,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $271,218.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,324.60. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,250 shares of company stock worth $988,044 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIM. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price target on Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Latham Group

Latham Group Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.